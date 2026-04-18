Rory Kerins News: Garners three assists

Kerins recorded three assists in AHL Calgary's 7-5 win over Colorado on Saturday.

Kerins went scoreless over four NHL outings this season, including two right at the end of the Flames' campaign. He's been excellent in the AHL, ending the season with 22 goals, 57 points and 118 shots on net over 56 appearances. Kerins will likely get a long look in training camp ahead of the 2026-27 season.