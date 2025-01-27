Rory Kerins News: Reassigned to minors
Kerins was sent down to AHL Calgary on Monday.
The decision to demote Kerins could simply be a paper transaction, with the youngster coming back up before Tuesday's clash with Washington. Alternatively, the Flames could bring back somebody else after Kerins was a healthy scratch for the previous two games. When he has played, the 22-year-old winger has been fairly productive, notching four assists in five games.
