Rory Kerins headshot

Rory Kerins News: Reassigned to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Kerins was sent down to AHL Calgary on Monday.

The decision to demote Kerins could simply be a paper transaction, with the youngster coming back up before Tuesday's clash with Washington. Alternatively, the Flames could bring back somebody else after Kerins was a healthy scratch for the previous two games. When he has played, the 22-year-old winger has been fairly productive, notching four assists in five games.

