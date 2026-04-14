Rory Kerins News: Recalled by Flames
Kerins was recalled from AHL Calgary on Tuesday.
Kerins made a pair of appearances for the NHL club in mid-November, and he'll rejoin the Flames ahead of their penultimate regular-season game. Across 55 AHL appearances this year, Kerins has recorded 22 goals, 32 assists and 16 PIM.
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