Rory Kerins headshot

Rory Kerins News: Recalled by Flames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Kerins was recalled from AHL Calgary on Tuesday.

Kerins made a pair of appearances for the NHL club in mid-November, and he'll rejoin the Flames ahead of their penultimate regular-season game. Across 55 AHL appearances this year, Kerins has recorded 22 goals, 32 assists and 16 PIM.

Rory Kerins
Calgary Flames
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