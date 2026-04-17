Rory Kerins News: Sent down Friday
Kerins was assigned to AHL Calgary on Friday.
Kerins was called up by the Flames on Tuesday and appeared in the team's final two regular-season games. In total, he made four appearances for the NHL club during the regular season, and he was held without a point but logged five blocked shots, three hits and two PIM while averaging 15:00 of ice time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rory Kerins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rory Kerins See More