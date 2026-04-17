Rory Kerins headshot

Rory Kerins News: Sent down Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Kerins was assigned to AHL Calgary on Friday.

Kerins was called up by the Flames on Tuesday and appeared in the team's final two regular-season games. In total, he made four appearances for the NHL club during the regular season, and he was held without a point but logged five blocked shots, three hits and two PIM while averaging 15:00 of ice time.

Rory Kerins
Calgary Flames
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