Rory Kerins News: Steps up again Saturday

Kerins scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Calgary's 4-3 shootout loss to Laval on Saturday.

Kerins has seven points over his last two games. For the season, the 23-year-old is up to 21 goals and 53 points over 53 appearances. Kerins has established himself as a good AHL scorer over the last two years, though that hasn't led to steady NHL chances.