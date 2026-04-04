Rory Kerins News: Steps up again Saturday
Kerins scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Calgary's 4-3 shootout loss to Laval on Saturday.
Kerins has seven points over his last two games. For the season, the 23-year-old is up to 21 goals and 53 points over 53 appearances. Kerins has established himself as a good AHL scorer over the last two years, though that hasn't led to steady NHL chances.
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