Rory Kerins News: Tallies twice in AHL shootout win

Kerins scored two goals in AHL Calgary's 3-2 shootout win over Manitoba on Monday.

Kerins had gone 11 games without a goal over a month-long span, but he has three tallies over his last three outings. For the season, he's up to 16 goals, 39 points and a minus-17 rating across 46 AHL appearances. He has failed to record a point in two NHL contests this season.