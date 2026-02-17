Rory Kerins headshot

Rory Kerins News: Tallies twice in AHL shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Kerins scored two goals in AHL Calgary's 3-2 shootout win over Manitoba on Monday.

Kerins had gone 11 games without a goal over a month-long span, but he has three tallies over his last three outings. For the season, he's up to 16 goals, 39 points and a minus-17 rating across 46 AHL appearances. He has failed to record a point in two NHL contests this season.

Rory Kerins
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
