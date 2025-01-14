Rory Kerins News: Two helpers in NHL debut

Kerins picked up two assists in Monday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

Making his NHL debut, the 22-year-old flashed immediate chemistry on a line with Yegor Sharangovich and Jakob Pelletier, as the trio combined for three goals and seven points. Kerins was on fire at AHL Calgary prior to his promotion, erupting for a league-leading 21 goals and 34 points in 34 games, and the 2020 sixth-round pick doesn't seem inclined to slow down now that he's getting a crack at the top level.