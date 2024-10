Colton (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus Utah.

Colton scored a power-play goal on three shots in 11:07 of ice time prior to his exit. He joins a growing list of injured Avalanche forwards, though it's not yet known how much time he might miss. Prior to his injury, Colton has been filling in on the Avalanche's top line and first power-play unit, which has led to him producing seven goals and one assist over eight appearances.