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Ross Colton Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Colton (upper body) won't be in the lineup against Winnipeg on Saturday.

Colton will miss his second straight game, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has collected eight goals, 23 points, 137 shots on net and 137 hits across 60 appearances this season.

Ross Colton
Colorado Avalanche
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