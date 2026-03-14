Ross Colton Injury: Not playing Saturday
Colton (upper body) won't be in the lineup against Winnipeg on Saturday.
Colton will miss his second straight game, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has collected eight goals, 23 points, 137 shots on net and 137 hits across 60 appearances this season.
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