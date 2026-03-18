Ross Colton Injury: Not playing Wednesday
Colton (upper body) won't play versus the Stars on Wednesday, per the NHL media site.
Colton will miss his fourth consecutive game. The 29-year-old forward's status hasn't been officially updated by the Avalanche since he was hurt March 10 versus the Oilers. Colton's next chance to play is Friday versus the Blackhawks.
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