Ross Colton headshot

Ross Colton Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Colton (upper body) won't play versus the Stars on Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

Colton will miss his fourth consecutive game. The 29-year-old forward's status hasn't been officially updated by the Avalanche since he was hurt March 10 versus the Oilers. Colton's next chance to play is Friday versus the Blackhawks.

Ross Colton
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ross Colton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ross Colton See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
12 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
19 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
47 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
54 days ago