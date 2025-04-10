Ross Colton Injury: Not ready to play

Colton (undisclosed) will be out of the lineup against Vancouver on Thursday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Colton will be sidelined for a second straight contest due to his lingering undisclosed injury. After racking up 40 points last year, the 28-year-old Colton won't be reaching that same level this year, but he could still reach the 30-point threshold with one more tally this year.