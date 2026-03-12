Ross Colton headshot

Ross Colton Injury: Out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Colton (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Seattle, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

Colton suffered the injury during Tuesday's game against Edmonton. He has eight goals and 23 points in 60 appearances in 2025-26. The Avalanche are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen Thursday, which should result in Nick Blankenburg drawing back into the lineup.

Ross Colton
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ross Colton See More
