Ross Colton Injury: Out Thursday
Colton (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Seattle, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.
Colton suffered the injury during Tuesday's game against Edmonton. He has eight goals and 23 points in 60 appearances in 2025-26. The Avalanche are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen Thursday, which should result in Nick Blankenburg drawing back into the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ross Colton See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week41 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week48 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2150 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ross Colton See More