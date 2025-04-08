Fantasy Hockey
Ross Colton Injury: Set to miss Tuesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Colton (undisclosed) is not on the ice for warmups, indicating he won't play Tuesday versus the Golden Knights, Brennan Vogt of Hockey Mountain High reports.

Colton joins a significant list of injuries at forward for the Avalanche, which includes Martin Necas (upper body) and Jonathan Drouin (lower body). Chris Wagner will draw into the lineup to replace Colton. The Avalanche's next game is Thursday versus the Canucks.

