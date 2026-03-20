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Ross Colton Injury: Shelved again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Colton (upper body) will remain out of the lineup versus the Blackhawks on Friday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Colton will be out of action for his fifth straight game due to his upper-body issue. The 29-year-old winger has managed just one point in his last two outings, and figures to remain a low-end fantasy target even once cleared to return.

Ross Colton
Colorado Avalanche
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