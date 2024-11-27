Fantasy Hockey
Ross Colton Injury: Should skate soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Colton (foot) is expected to begin skating soon, per Mile High Hockey on Wednesday.

Colton hasn't played since Oct. 28 due to a broken foot, which was originally projected to keep him out of the lineup for 6-8 weeks. He shouldn't be expected to return soon given his initial timetable, but the fact that he's close to getting back on the ice is a good sign. Colton has eight goals and nine points in 10 outings in 2024-25.

