Ross Colton Injury: Should skate soon

Colton (foot) is expected to begin skating soon, per Mile High Hockey on Wednesday.

Colton hasn't played since Oct. 28 due to a broken foot, which was originally projected to keep him out of the lineup for 6-8 weeks. He shouldn't be expected to return soon given his initial timetable, but the fact that he's close to getting back on the ice is a good sign. Colton has eight goals and nine points in 10 outings in 2024-25.