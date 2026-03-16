Ross Colton Injury: Sidelined for Monday's clash

Colton (upper body) will miss Monday's home game against the Penguins, per the NHL Media Site.

Colton is slated to miss his third straight game after sustaining an upper-body injury against the Oilers on Tuesday. His absence is a notable one for the Avalanche's offense, as the 29-year-old winger has 23 points and 137 shots on net across 60 games this season. Until further updates are provided, Colton can be considered day-to-day, making his next chance to return Wednesday in a home matchup against the Stars.