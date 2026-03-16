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Ross Colton Injury: Sidelined for Monday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 7:36pm

Colton (upper body) will miss Monday's home game against the Penguins, per the NHL Media Site.

Colton is slated to miss his third straight game after sustaining an upper-body injury against the Oilers on Tuesday. His absence is a notable one for the Avalanche's offense, as the 29-year-old winger has 23 points and 137 shots on net across 60 contests this season. Until further updates are provided, Colton can be considered day-to-day, making his next chance to return Wednesday in a home matchup against the Stars.

Ross Colton
Colorado Avalanche
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