Ross Colton Injury: Will miss next two games

Colton (undisclosed) won't join the Avalanche for their upcoming road trip, which encompasses Colorado's final two games of the regular season, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports Friday.

The Avalanche will play in Los Angeles on Saturday and in Anaheim on Sunday. Given that Colton isn't an option for those matches, he'll conclude the regular season with 16 goals, 29 points, 145 hits and 42 blocks in 61 appearances. Colton, who also missed the Avalanche's past two games, might still be an option for the start of the playoffs.