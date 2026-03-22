Ross Colton Injury: Will miss Sunday

Colton (upper body) isn't in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Capitals, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

It will be at least six straight missed games for Colton as he didn't take the ice for warmups ahead of Sunday's contest. The 29-year-old has 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 60 games on the season. His next chance at a return will be Tuesday on the road against the Penguins.