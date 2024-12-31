Fantasy Hockey
Ross Colton headshot

Ross Colton News: Fills empty net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Colton scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Colton ended a five-game point drought with the late tally. The 28-year-old has been centering the second line recently, holding that spot because of Casey Mittelstadt's deep slump. The Avalanche may end up shuffling their top six if Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) misses time after exiting Tuesday's game, but Colton should remain part of that group, either at center or wing. The 28-year-old has 11 goals, one assist, 55 shots on net, 53 hits and a minus-3 rating over 21 appearances in 2024-25.

Ross Colton
Colorado Avalanche
