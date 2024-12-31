Ross Colton News: Fills empty net

Colton scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Colton ended a five-game point drought with the late tally. The 28-year-old has been centering the second line recently, holding that spot because of Casey Mittelstadt's deep slump. The Avalanche may end up shuffling their top six if Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) misses time after exiting Tuesday's game, but Colton should remain part of that group, either at center or wing. The 28-year-old has 11 goals, one assist, 55 shots on net, 53 hits and a minus-3 rating over 21 appearances in 2024-25.