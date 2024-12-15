Fantasy Hockey
Ross Colton headshot

Ross Colton News: Gets 10th goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Colton scored a goal and added four hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Colton has two goals over five games since returning from a broken foot. His tally Saturday was his 10th of the campaign, though he's added just one assist over 15 contests. He also plays a physical game, added 40 hits and 44 shots on net, though he has yet to take a penalty while often skating in a second-line role this season.

Ross Colton
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
