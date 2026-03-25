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Ross Colton News: Gets empty-netter in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Colton scored an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Colton capped the scoring for the Avalanche in his return from a six-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old slotted onto the second line, but he may move down to the third line once Artturi Lehkonen (upper body) and Nicolas Roy (upper body) are healthy. Colton has been limited to nine goals, 24 points, 138 shots on net, 138 hits and a plus-13 rating over 61 appearances this season, down from 29 points in the same number of regular-season outings a year ago.

Ross Colton
Colorado Avalanche
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