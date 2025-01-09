Ross Colton News: Gets gift for goal

Colton scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

Colton received a turnover right on his stick and made no mistake on the shot to put the Avalanche up 2-0 in the first period. His tally stood as the game-winner. He's picked up three goals and an assist over his last six games while filling a middle-six role. For the season, Colton is up to 13 goals, two assists, 66 shots on net, 60 hits and a minus-1 rating through 26 outings.