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Ross Colton News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Colton (upper body) will play against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Following a six-game absence, Colton will return to the lineup. He has provided eight goals, 23 points, 137 shots on net and 137 hits in 60 outings this season.

Ross Colton
Colorado Avalanche
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