Ross Colton News: Good to go
Colton (upper body) will play against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.
Following a six-game absence, Colton will return to the lineup. He has provided eight goals, 23 points, 137 shots on net and 137 hits in 60 outings this season.
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