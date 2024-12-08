Ross Colton News: Opens scoring in win

Colton scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Colton was held off the scoresheet Saturday versus the Red Wings in his return from a 17-game absence due to a broken foot. The 28-year-old tallied at 4:07 of Sunday's contest, and his goal stood as the game-winner. Prior to the injury, he was off to a fantastic start in 2024-25, and he looks to play a key middle-six role moving forward. He's at nine goals, one assist, 42 shots on net, 33 hits, 13 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 12 appearances.