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Ross Colton News: Pockets helper in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Colton notched an assist, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Wild in Game 1.

Colton entered the postseason on a 12-game point drought and then got scratched for the first two contests of the first round versus the Kings. He failed to get on the scoresheet in two outings after replacing Joel Kiviranta (undisclosed) in the lineup, but Colton was able to end the slump Sunday with a helper. The 29-year-old forward managed just 24 points across 73 regular-season appearances, though he added 159 hits and a plus-9 rating from a bottom-six role. In five previous playoff runs, he accumulated 11 goals and 23 points over 64 contests.

Ross Colton
Colorado Avalanche
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