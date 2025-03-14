Ross Colton News: Provides two more helpers

Colton notched a pair of assists, two shots on goal, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Colton has benefited from the Avalanche's improved forward depth following the trade deadline, earning five assists over his last four contests. The 28-year-old remains on the second power-play unit, but all of those helpers have come at even strength. For the season, he's up to 15 goals, 10 assists, 107 shots on net, 125 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 50 appearances.