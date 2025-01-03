Ross Colton News: Scores goal Thursday
Colton scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sabres.
Colton has scored in back-to-back contests, but he has a modest four goals with no assists over his last 12 outings. The 28-year-old has remained on the second line lately -- he was on the wing Thursday after playing a couple of games at center. For the season, he has 12 goals, one assist, 57 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-2 rating through 22 appearances. His penalty Thursday was the first he's taken all year after logging at least 50 PIM in each of the previous two campaigns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now