Ross Colton News: Supplies helper

Colton notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Colton has contributed five points over his last eight outings. He set up Parker Kelly on the opening tally in Tuesday's contests. The 28-year-old Colton has enjoyed a decent campaign when healthy, racking up 13 goals, three assists, 69 shots on net, 62 hits and a minus-2 rating through 28 games. He continues to fill a middle-six role, primarily playing on the wing with occasional turns at center.