Ross Colton News: Tallies Saturday

Colton scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and logged two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Blues.

Colton snapped a 16-game goal drought as well as a six-game stretch without a point when he got the Avalanche on the board late in the second period. He's filling in as a top-six forward while Martin Necas (upper body) and Jonathan Drouin (lower body) are out, but both injured forwards are day-to-day. That means Colton will likely be back in the bottom six in short order. For the season, the 28-year-old has 16 goals, 29 points, 125 shots on net, 145 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 61 appearances.