Ross Colton News: Two helpers in Thursday's win
Colton notched two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.
It's the fourth multi-point performance for Colton in the last 10 games, although he has only one helper in the other six contests combined over that stretch. The middle-six winger's spot on the Avs' second power-play unit helps boost his fantasy value in deeper formats, where he also contributes with his physical play -- Colton has 15 goals, 27 points, 112 shots on net and 135 hits through 53 appearances this season.
