Ross Colton News: Working with No. 2 power-play unit

Colton (undisclosed) was back at practice Wednesday, including joining the No. 2 power-play unit, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Colton should be back from a four-game absence due to his undisclosed injury, linking up with both the second power-play unit and the Avs' third line. The 28-year-old winger has just one point in his last seven outings, so fantasy managers may want to look at other options for their postseason pools.