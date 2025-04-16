Ross Colton News: Working with No. 2 power-play unit
Colton (undisclosed) was back at practice Wednesday, including joining the No. 2 power-play unit, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Colton should be back from a four-game absence due to his undisclosed injury, linking up with both the second power-play unit and the Avs' third line. The 28-year-old winger has just one point in his last seven outings, so fantasy managers may want to look at other options for their postseason pools.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now