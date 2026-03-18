Ross Johnston Injury: Out 3-4 weeks

Johnston (lower body) is expected to miss 3-4 weeks, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Johnston had already missed the Ducks' last three games before the timeline was announced. The 31-year-old winger has put together the best offensive season of his career with three goals, 14 points, 33 shots, 192 hits and 107 PIM over 62 appearances. While Johnston doesn't offer much fantasy value from a scoring standpoint, he has been a fixture on Anaheim's fourth line and provides physicality that the Ducks will miss during his absence.