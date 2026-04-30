Ross Johnston headshot

Ross Johnston Injury: Remains sidelined for Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 10:42am

Johnston (lower body) will not be an option for Game 6 against the Oilers on Thursday, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Johnston has been sidelined for 23 games dating back to March 10 versus the Jets, and he will be out of action for a 24th consecutive matchup. Prior to getting hurt, the 32-year-old winger was mired in an eight-game goal drought during which he recorded a lone helper and a meager three shots.

Ross Johnston
Anaheim Ducks
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