Ross Johnston Injury: Remains sidelined for Game 6

Johnston (lower body) will not be an option for Game 6 against the Oilers on Thursday, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Johnston has been sidelined for 23 games dating back to March 10 versus the Jets, and he will be out of action for a 24th consecutive matchup. Prior to getting hurt, the 32-year-old winger was mired in an eight-game goal drought during which he recorded a lone helper and a meager three shots.