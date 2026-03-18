Ross Johnston Injury: Ruled out against Flyers
Johnston (lower body) will not be in the lineup versus Philadelphia on Wednesday, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.
Johnston will miss his fourth straight game due to his lingering lower-body problem. While the 32-year-old winger has already put together career numbers in goals (three) and assists (11), he still doesn't offer enough offensive production to be fantasy relevant.
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