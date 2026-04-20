Ross Johnston Injury: Ruled out for Game 1

Johnston (lower body) has been ruled out for Monday's Game 1 against Edmonton, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Johnston fully participated in Monday's morning skate, but he'll remain sidelined to begin the playoffs as he continues to deal with a lower-body issue. However, head coach Joel Quenneville said Monday that he expects Johnston to play at some point during the Ducks' first-round series, so the 32-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now.