Ross Johnston Injury: Set to miss out versus Oilers

Johnston (lower body) is expected to remain out of the lineup versus the Oilers in Game 5 on Tuesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Johnston has been on the shelf since March 10 versus the Jets due to his lower-body injury. Prior to getting hurt, the 32-year-old winger was mired in a seven-game pointless streak during which he managed just three shots. Even if Johnston is cleared to return, he could struggle to break back into the lineup, especially if the Ducks keep winning.