Ross Johnston headshot

Ross Johnston Injury: Still out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Johnston (lower body) won't play Wednesday in Game 2 versus the Oilers, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Johnston is expected to play at some point in the first round, but it won't happen Wednesday. He has been participating in team skates this week. The 32-year-old's next chance to play is Friday in Game 3, though it's not yet clear if he'll be in the lineup for that contest.

Ross Johnston
Anaheim Ducks
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