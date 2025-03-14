Fantasy Hockey
Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Ross Johnston Injury: Sustains upper-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 11:33am

Johnston (upper body) is expected to miss Friday's clash against Nashville.

Johnston is being called day-to-day by the Ducks, so perhaps he'll be back as early as Sunday in St. Louis. He has a goal, four points and 134 hits in 43 appearances in 2024-25. Sam Colangelo (upper body) is also expected to miss Friday's game, which will likely lead to Nikita Nesterenko and Jansen Harkins drawing into the lineup.

