Ross Johnston Injury: Sustains upper-body injury
Johnston (upper body) is expected to miss Friday's clash against Nashville.
Johnston is being called day-to-day by the Ducks, so perhaps he'll be back as early as Sunday in St. Louis. He has a goal, four points and 134 hits in 43 appearances in 2024-25. Sam Colangelo (upper body) is also expected to miss Friday's game, which will likely lead to Nikita Nesterenko and Jansen Harkins drawing into the lineup.
