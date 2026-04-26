Ross Johnston Injury: Won't play Sunday

Johnston (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Game 4 against the Oilers on Sunday, Haley Elwood of the Ducks' official site reports.

Johnston has missed the last 21 games dating back to the regular season with his last appearance being Mar 10. He'll remain out of the lineup again for at least one more game Sunday. The 32-year-old had 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 62 games on the season.