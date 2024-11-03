Ross Johnston News: Assist, fight in loss

Johnston notched an assist, six hits and five PIM in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Johnston fought Patrick Maroon in the second period before adding a helper on a Brock McGinn tally in the third. The 30-year-old Johnston has not seen steady playing time so far -- this was just his fifth appearance in the Ducks' 11 games. The physical winger has racked up 12 PIM, 19 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating while serving exclusively on the fourth line when in the lineup.