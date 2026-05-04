Ross Johnston News: Available for Round 2

Johnston (lower body) is seemingly available for the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports Monday.

Johnston hasn't played since March 10 against Winnipeg, but he has been a regular at playoff practices. According to Cavanagh, head coach Joel Quenneville said ahead of Game 6 of Round 1 against Edmonton on Thursday that Johnston was "capable of playing." However, it seems that Johnston will be a healthy scratch for Monday's Game 1 matchup against Vegas.