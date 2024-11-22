Ross Johnston News: Garners assist in overtime loss

Johnston posted an assist and four hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Johnston has picked up four points while playing in all nine of the Ducks' games in November. The winger typically doesn't have that much scoring success -- he's already matched his scoring output from 68 appearances in 2023-24. Johnston has added seven shots on net, 16 PIM and 49 hits over 13 appearances in 2024-25 while filling a fourth-line role.