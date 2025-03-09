Ross Johnston News: Gets in lineup against old team

Johnston logged four hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Johnston saw action with the Islanders in seven different seasons before joining the Ducks in 2023-24. The 31-year-old got into the lineup Sunday to face his former team, but he had been scratched for the previous three games, and head coach Greg Cronin is not averse to keeping Johnston in the press box for lengthy stretches. This season, Johnston has just four points with 72 PIM, 126 hits and a minus-2 rating over 41 appearances as an enforcer on the Ducks' fourth line.