Ross Johnston News: Part of fourth-line rotation

Johnston was scratched in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Penguins, the sixth time in 10 games he's been in the press box.

At 30 years old, Johnston is not a priority to get in the lineup for the Ducks, who have a number of prospects to acclimate to the NHL. The veteran winger has 13 hits, four blocked shots and seven PIM over his first four appearances of 2024-25. Johnston will compete with Brett Leason and Brock McGinn for a spot on the fourth line as long as he's on the NHL roster.