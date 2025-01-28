Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ross Johnston headshot

Ross Johnston News: Playing time fading again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Johnston was scratched for the fourth game in a row in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Kraken.

Johnston has been in the lineup for just four of the Ducks' last 12 games. For now, it appears Brett Leason and Jansen Harkins are doing enough to maintain fourth-line roles, though Johnston can check in whenever a little extra grit is required. Johnston has four points, 97 hits and 61 PIM across 32 appearances in 2024-25.

Ross Johnston
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now