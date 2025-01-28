Ross Johnston News: Playing time fading again

Johnston was scratched for the fourth game in a row in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Kraken.

Johnston has been in the lineup for just four of the Ducks' last 12 games. For now, it appears Brett Leason and Jansen Harkins are doing enough to maintain fourth-line roles, though Johnston can check in whenever a little extra grit is required. Johnston has four points, 97 hits and 61 PIM across 32 appearances in 2024-25.