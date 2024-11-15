Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ross Johnston headshot

Ross Johnston News: Scores in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Johnston scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Friday's 6-4 win over the Red Wings.

Johnston has been surprisingly productive since entering the lineup on a regular basis at the start of November. All three of his points have come over the last six games, and he'll likely have a chance to stick in the lineup while Robby Fabbri (knee) is out. Johnston has added six shots on net, 35 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 10 appearances.

Ross Johnston
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now