Ross Johnston News: Sends helper Sunday

Johnston notched an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Johnston has played in all four of the Ducks' games in November. He may have some short-term job security while Mason McTavish (upper body) is out, but Johnston is expected to spend much of the campaign competing with Brett Leason for one spot in the lineup. Johnston is up to two assists, three shots on goal, 28 hits and 14 PIM over eight outings this season while filling an enforcer role.