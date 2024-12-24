Ross Johnston News: Slipping out of the lineup
Johnston was scratched for the fourth time in six games when he sat out Monday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Johnston had a decent November, but he's since gone 10 games and counting without a point. The 30-year-old routinely plays in a fourth-line role when in the lineup, but Johnston has had less playing time since Robby Fabbri returned from a knee injury. Through 23 appearances, Johnston has four points, 77 hits, 53 PIM and just eight shots on net.
