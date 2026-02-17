Rudolfs Balcers Injury: Unavailable Tuesday
Balcers (illness) won't play for Latvia in Tuesday's qualification playoff matchup against Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Balcers has one assist through three games at the tournament. He has accounted for 13 goals and 23 points in 29 games for the ZSC Lions of Switzerland's National League this season.
Rudolfs Balcers
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rudolfs Balcers See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and FallersOctober 25, 2022
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers & FallersFebruary 8, 2022
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Games-in-Hand MatterFebruary 5, 2022
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekNovember 26, 2021
-
FanDuel NHL
FanDuel NHL: Monday TargetsNovember 22, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rudolfs Balcers See More